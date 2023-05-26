Subscribe
Order photos

The canning jar quest

by | May 26, 2023 | Opinion

Forty-five years ago, my mother began collecting a series of antique canning jars. I can’t remember why this happened, but my best guess is that she came across one that was unique, she liked it, and she bought it.

This purchase would start a chain reaction and a multi-year search for my family.

Specifically, she sought green Atlas jars with glass lids. These were also known as “Lightning Jars.” Allegedly, the name came from how much faster they were to open than the previous design for canning jars.

Unlike the canning jars with a screw-on metal lid, the lightning jars utilized a rubber ring and a metal clamp mechanism to hold the lid and seal in place.

From what little information I could find, the green Atlas lightning jars seemed to have been commonly made through the early 1900s but were never manufactured in the same quantities as the clear jars. My information may not be accurate on this, but one thing is certain. By the early 1970s, finding green canning jars was difficult.

My mom first found a green, half-gallon lightning jar. That was the jar that began the quest for the rest.

Then she found the green quart and pint sizes. She was told by the old-timers that a green, half-pint jar had also been made. But, no one had seen one in years or knew where to find one.

The Internet was still more than two decades in the future, so auctions, letters to manufacturers, word of mouth, and searching garage, estate and junk sales were the ways we looked for one. Our monthly trip from Arkansas to Canton Trade Days was also a time that we would look.

Back then, Canton was nothing like it is today. Most booths featured true antiques and collectibles. Yo could barter or pay cash. Today, most things at Canton are arts, crafts, or new items and the prices are retail. I miss the old Canton.

At Trade Days, we scoured each booth for that jar.

In my youth, my family called me “Johnny.” So, when we would arrive at Canton, my dad would remind each of us of our search for what was, at the time, the holy grail: a green, half-pint Atlas canning jar.

“Johnny, if you see one, come get your mother or me immediately,” he would say.

“Yes, sir,” I would respond.

The longer and harder we searched, the less likely it seemed that we would find one.

Maybe those who claimed to have seen a half-pint, Atlas lightning jar had just imagined it? Maybe what they remembered was a pint size. No, they were sure of it. They made a green, half-pint jar. They existed.

At least two years passed. Saturday night auctions in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, brought no luck. Neither did searching junk shops in Texarkana, Hot Springs, or the Dallas area.

It seemed that the possibility of us finding this jar was about as likely as us finding the real holy grail.

One hot, summer day, we had walked Canton from front to back and decided to eat a hamburger before we left to head back to the Natural State. There was one particular hamburger stand we all enjoyed near what we called “The hill,” which was located near the front gate.

We were disposing of our wrappers and cups in a trash can, when my dad said, “Hold on a minute. Everyone stay here. I’ll be right back.” He then disappeared around the corner of a building.

Standing in the hot sun, I was hoping that whatever he was doing, he would be quick about it.

He reappeared and called us all to follow him. We walked around the building and up to a booth. It was a small booth, with mostly junk on the tables. I couldn’t figure out what had caught his eye.

And then I saw it. Near the side and back of a table, there it was. A green, half-pint Atlas jar.

It did exist.

My father and mother discussed the price. I don’t remember how much the dealer wanted for it, but it must have been a lot for the time because there was some hesitation.

But, after that long of a search, I had little doubt that we would leave without it.

My dad negotiated a price, and the jar went home with us. It still resides at my parents home, alongside the other three Atlas jars, and her collection of lady head vases and Aladdin Lamps.

On the ride home from Canton, there was a sense of satisfaction and completion. But for me, it was bittersweet. A family-shared quest was now over.

Today, if you have the money and an Internet connection, you can find just about anything you want, and have someone bring it to your front door the next day.

But that convenience will never be as rewarding as working together as a family to find something that brings an amazing level of joy to your mom.

By John Moore

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Stop your worship

Stop your worship

May 19, 2023 |

In a time where our world is in a dark place that only worship and prayer can change it, it’s probably very strange to see an article titled as such. The worship of God is something that scripture shows is a normal part of a Christian’s life. But, believe it or not,...

read more
Who does it matter to?

Who does it matter to?

May 12, 2023 |

Now I realize some of you don’t like church and, my guess is that you might have a pretty good reason. But let’s just say, for arguments sake, there are some wonderful churches out there. Churches where the Lord actually changes lives and uses these same lives to do...

read more
The heat is on

The heat is on

May 5, 2023 |

After a recent meeting, a coworker mentioned that she and her family had bought a new home. Actually, it was new to them, but it was built in 1963 in what was then and is still now one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. What seemed like a typical workplace...

read more
Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Apr 21, 2023 |

Last year, my wife and I were finishing up our first year as College Student Parents.  I wrote an article about advice for parents about to take that step.  It was well received, so I thought it might be helpful to revise a little after twice as much...

read more
Jesus takes our punishment

Jesus takes our punishment

Apr 14, 2023 |

One time, when my son was young, he was acting up. The behavior continued to the point that he needed a spanking. He obviously was not thrilled about this punishment, and he began to cry, even before the spanking. So, in a moment of what seemed to be parenting genius,...

read more
An old sew and sew

An old sew and sew

Apr 7, 2023 |

I’m not sure how a tomato became the symbol of sewing in the South, but it did. My mom, and every other mom I knew in Ashdown, Arkansas, had a pincushion in the shape of a tomato. Many of those pincushions are still around. Judging from the workload that women endured...

read more
Steps for revival

Steps for revival

Mar 31, 2023 |

Can you believe it…we’re already at the end of March 2023! The first quarter of the year has flown by so quickly and many of us are still trying to get started on many of the resolutions we’ve made for the New Year.      It’s amazing to see this...

read more
Shelter from the storm

Shelter from the storm

Mar 24, 2023 |

My uncle’s mother, Mrs. Ward, had a storm shelter. And I snuck into it every chance I got. Few others had one, so a storm shelter was absolutely fascinating to me. At least, a storm shelter is what they told all of the kids it was. It doubled as a storm shelter, but...

read more
Transparency at the Texas Capitol: a bipartisan effort

Transparency at the Texas Capitol: a bipartisan effort

Mar 17, 2023 |

To witness bipartisanship at the Texas Capitol, look to the lawmakers who are working to improve open government laws. Legislators from both political parties are igniting interest in transparency and creating the opportunity for all lawmakers to protect the people’s...

read more
Now we’re cooking

Now we’re cooking

Mar 10, 2023 |

When Eisenhower, JFK, and LBJ were in office, rarely would you find a kitchen that didn’t have one. Waking up each morning to the smell of bacon, sausage, and fried potatoes was just how the world turned in 1960s Ashdown, Arkansas. And an electric skillet was part of...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe