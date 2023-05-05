Pirates baseball and softball win game one

Both Wylie High School playoff teams emerged victorious in game one, with both teams shutting out their opponents.
Baseball Final – Game one
Wylie – 1
Rockwall Heath – 0
The Pirates shut out the Hawks in game one behind a dominant pitching performance from David Hyde.
He allowed just one hit and one walk over a complete game effort, striking out 10 batters. Hyde has been one of the key starters in the Wylie rotation all season, and delivered in game one, while his defense made several key plays down the stretch to hold on to the win.
Wylie had just three hits in the game, scoring the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first. Rayshawn Riley doubled in Brady Dalton with two outs. Riley finished the game 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks.
Wylie and Rockwall Heath play game two on the road at Heath High School Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Softball Final – Game one
Wylie – 10
Mansfield Legacy – 0
The Pirates dominated game one of the area championships, defeating the Broncos 10-0 in five innings.
Wylie scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to break the game open, with Hannah Messer holding Legacy to just three hits and two walks in the series opener.
In game two, the two sides will face off again at Irving High School at 7 p.m.
