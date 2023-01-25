Late comeback falls short for Wylie

The Wylie Pirates outscored the Rowlett Eagles 21-17 in the fourth but fell just short in their comeback bid Tuesday night.

With a 52-49 loss, Wylie falls to second place in District 9-6A, a half-game behind Sachse in the standings. Donaven Davis led all scorers with 25 points, while Noah Mallory added 15.

Rowlett High School has become a fortress for the Eagles this season, as they improved to 7-1 in home games and moved into third in the district standings.

Wylie will hope to bounce back Friday night at home, hosting crosstown rivals Wylie East.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Wylie – 52

Rowlett – 49

Other scores from the night.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Wylie – 55

Rowlett – 39

Payton Miller and Morgan Davis combined for 23 points as Wylie improved to 11-1 in district play.

Despite trailing by one at the half, Wylie outscored Rowlett by seven in the third quarter to secure the win. The Pirates return home Friday night to face the Wylie East Lady Raiders, who are third in the district standings with a 9-3 record.

Soccer – Postponed

