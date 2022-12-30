Subscribe
Kaledek

Library celebrates new equipment, return to programming

by | Dec 30, 2022 | Latest

The Smith Public Library welcomed new borrowers, more circulation of its books and a summer full of avid young readers back in a year where in-person usage increased.

Library Director Ofilia Barrera said 2022 had several successful events, new equipment installed and a 30% increase in the number of visitors at the library. There were also 1,500 new borrowers, a 40% increase compared to 2021, and a 5% increase in material circulation.

While in-person visits increased, the library has maintained its steady online presence with growth in its streaming services usage and $14,000 worth of materials checked out via the Hoopla platform, said Barrera. Most of the Hoopla checkouts are audiobooks, she added, of which 3,550 items were checked out.

“We have also seen an increase in usage for our digital resources,” Barrera said. “We have added over 2,100 unique users over the past year on Libby. Check-outs on that platform have held steady since 2020 [with] just over 660,000 check-outs a year.”

Additionally, the library added some new equipment that is projected to enhance its capabilities as it continues to serve residents. In December, a new automated book sorter was installed.

“It was just installed last week [Dec.12-16] and it is amazing,” Barrera said. “Our last sorter was about 10 years old, so the technology has improved and everything works so much quieter and smoother.”

The library also added a new 3D printer that has the capability to print in two colors.

Additionally, the summer reading program returned to a fully in-person experience after being hindered by pandemic restrictions the past two years.

“This is the first year we were back to all in person for youth and it was wonderful having everyone back,” Barrera said. “We had a huge turnout at the Kick-Off Party that included In-N-Out Burger for the very first time.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 28 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

City adds to economic base, expands services

City adds to economic base, expands services

Dec 30, 2022 |

The past year was busy for Wylie including an increase in the amount of sales tax collected, the opening of a new fire station and the appointment of a permanent city manager. Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said the city’s continued focus on economic growth contributed to...

read more
Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

WISD celebrates ‘A’ rating, Wylie Way

Dec 30, 2022 |

Wylie ISD had another year where it reinforced The Wylie Way to students and received prestigious academic awards from the Texas Education Agency. All schools in the district received at least distinction in the annual TEA Accountability Ratings that measure student...

read more
Pirates aim for third straight district title

Pirates aim for third straight district title

Dec 22, 2022 | ,

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team...

read more
Council debates zoning changes

Council debates zoning changes

Dec 22, 2022 |

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78. Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request...

read more
Historian remembered

Historian remembered

Dec 21, 2022 |

Wylie lost one of its beloved citizens and historians last week. Billy “Bill” Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 11, at the age of 87 following a brief battle with cancer. Perhaps most known for his role as the Executive Director of the F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust, Lewis...

read more
Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Dec 21, 2022 |

After several weeks of coordinating adoptions and collections for gifts, Wylie ISD delivered some holiday cheer to families in need earlier this month. Hosting its annual Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays at Watkins Elementary School, Wylie ISD distributed gifts to 411...

read more
Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Dec 16, 2022 |

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden. Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes