Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories.

The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School Auditorium, located at 3000 Wylie E. Drive. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, costing $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Wylie ISD staff are able to attend the shows for free.

The musical will transport the audience to Whoville as Horton the elephant adventures from hearing a Who to trying to save them while those around him are skeptical that Whos exist.

Along the way, Horton meets JoJo, the child of the mayor of Whoville. The cat from “The Cat in the Hat” narrates different adventures of JoJo and Horton as the plot advances.

Eventually, JoJo saves the Whos from their impending doom and Horton makes friends with Gertrude McFuzz.

Director Carley King said she is excited for the opportunity for her students to show off their hard work from the past two months of rehearsal and technical design.

“I am so proud of our students. They have so much talent,” King said. “We cannot wait for you to see them shine on Thursday and Friday.”

Seventh-grader Khashikha Chandrasekr portrays JoJo and she said that she is excited about recreating some of the stories from her childhood.

“I was such a big Dr Seuss fan. You could come to my house and see every single Dr Seuss book at home,” Khashikha said. “I like recreating those books into a musical because it brings back a lot of memories.”

Eighth-grader Jackson Mills who plays Horton agreed.

“My childhood was basically just Dr Seuss,” Jackson said. “Being able to relive my early childhood is amazing.”

Kylie Waters, also in eighth grade, is bringing the production alive as a lighting technician and said she watched the movies a lot as a child.

“On the tech side, I get to recreate some of the outfits, drawings and paintings,” Kylie said.

