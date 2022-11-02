Subscribe
Veterans

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

by | Nov 2, 2022 | Latest

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories.

The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School Auditorium, located at 3000 Wylie E. Drive. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, costing $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Wylie ISD staff are able to attend the shows for free.

The musical will transport the audience to Whoville as Horton the elephant adventures from hearing a Who to trying to save them while those around him are skeptical that Whos exist.

Along the way, Horton meets JoJo, the child of the mayor of Whoville. The cat from “The Cat in the Hat” narrates different adventures of JoJo and Horton as the plot advances.

Eventually, JoJo saves the Whos from their impending doom and Horton makes friends with Gertrude McFuzz.

Director Carley King said she is excited for the opportunity for her students to show off their hard work from the past two months of rehearsal and technical design.

“I am so proud of our students. They have so much talent,” King said. “We cannot wait for you to see them shine on Thursday and Friday.”

Seventh-grader Khashikha Chandrasekr portrays JoJo and she said that she is excited about recreating some of the stories from her childhood.

“I was such a big Dr Seuss fan. You could come to my house and see every single Dr Seuss book at home,” Khashikha said. “I like recreating those books into a musical because it brings back a lot of memories.”

Eighth-grader Jackson Mills who plays Horton agreed.

“My childhood was basically just Dr Seuss,” Jackson said. “Being able to relive my early childhood is amazing.”

Kylie Waters, also in eighth grade, is bringing the production alive as a lighting technician and said she watched the movies a lot as a child.

“On the tech side, I get to recreate some of the outfits, drawings and paintings,” Kylie said.

For the full story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

Related News

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022 |

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

read more
Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Nov 2, 2022 |

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district. The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting...

read more
Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Oct 29, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason. The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer...

read more
Community Response Officer focused on connections

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Oct 28, 2022 |

A veteran of the Wylie Police Department is still working in a familiar place but a much different role compared to where she started. Officer Alexandra Waters had a three-year stint as a patrol officer in the department from 2016 through 2019 before rejoining in...

read more
Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Oct 27, 2022 | ,

Wylie and Wylie East volleyball teams are heading to the postseason, with the bi-district round of the state playoffs up first. Both teams finished 12-3, tied for second place in District 9-6A. The District 10-6A matchups facing in round one are: Wylie vs. Mesquite...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue puts on fire prevention shows

Wylie Fire-Rescue puts on fire prevention shows

Oct 27, 2022 |

Students across Wylie ISD got the chance to see first responders dressed as Gru and minion characters teaching them about fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 9-15.  Wylie Fire-Rescue began putting on shows Monday, Oct. 17,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022