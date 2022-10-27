Wylie Fire-Rescue puts on fire prevention shows

Students across Wylie ISD got the chance to see first responders dressed as Gru and minion characters teaching them about fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 9-15.

Wylie Fire-Rescue began putting on shows Monday, Oct. 17, and will conclude this year’s round of shows Thursday, Oct. 27.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said the department first began the fire prevention skits in the mid-1990s and at one point had reached every elementary, middle and high school student in Wylie ISD. Although the skits are planned, organized and performed by paid members of the department, they volunteer their time to educate students about essential fire safety tips, he added.

In original performances of these skits, the fire department had performers dressed as clowns, said Blythe, but the performances have changed to represent popular contemporary children’s characters, such as Gru and the minions this year.

“We take those concepts and turn them into a funny skit that the kids will enjoy,” Blythe said. “They try to do a theme that is popular and will best keep the attention of the children.”

This year’s program went over the Exit Drills in the Home (EDITH) plan, stop, drop and roll and the importance of functioning smoke detectors as part of its fire safety curriculum. The concepts come from the National Fire Protection Association, said Blythe.

