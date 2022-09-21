Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Local Girl Scouts update In-Sync’s information station

by | Sep 21, 2022 | Education, Latest

Visitors to Wylie’s In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center will have a new and improved booth where they can find much-needed information thanks to the efforts of three local Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts from Troop 6541, Kaitlyn Hodges, 14, Katie Jacobs,15, and Savannah Page, 14, recently completed their Girl Scout Silver Award project at the sanctuary.

The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades can earn.

The teens chose the nonprofit dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused, and unwanted exotic felines, said Kaitlyn, because “we wanted to support a local rescue organization that would impact the local community and help In-Sync.” 

Katie said when they reached out to the nonprofit, “staff was very helpful and open to our ideas.”

Laura Czekala, Director of Education at In-Sync, helped the girls select a project. In their case, they chose the information booth which needed repairs and an upgrade.

“They did suggest the information booth,” Katie said, “but we came up with how we would preserve it.”
Aside from the many requirements to earn a Silver Award, the Girl Scouts had to plan, fundraise and complete the project.

Overall, “it was a big project and undertaking,” Kaitlyn said,

According to the teens, their initial budget was $800 but Kaitlyn said they ended up spending $1,000 on the project. 

“We did the fundraising to cover the majority of the expenses but some of our items were donated directly to us,” she added.  

Katie said there were certainly some challenges with the whole process, and fundraising was one of them, “because the first way we tried didn’t work very well.”

Savanah said they turned to family, friends and Facebook posts to raise money.

The project entailed manual labor, replacing glass cases and fencing, staining the structure, incorporating homemade concrete paw print stepping stones and prepping an old tiger sign for new paint, in the summer heat.

The Girl Scouts work to set the concrete paw prints.

“I didn’t realize how hard it would be to make the concrete paws, power wash the structure and stain it, clean up the area and put up a fence,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve never done these things before.”

Power washing, on the other hand, turned out to be something Savannah said she really enjoyed, although repainting the tiger sign was special to her because she got to give it her own “artistic touch.”

FastSigns Garland supported the effort with a finishing touch — installing a new overhead sign with the In-Sync name and logo.

“We are grateful to the Girl Scouts for choosing this project, which helps us provide our visitors and supporters a unique space to share their In-Sync experience with family and friends,” Czelka said.

0 Comments

Related News

Candidate hopes to rebuild trust, reduce spending

Candidate hopes to rebuild trust, reduce spending

Sep 21, 2022 | ,

Place 5 candidate Kevin Brooks says he is seeking a trustee position to rebuild trust between constituents and the school board trustees. “Parents, teachers, students, staff, voters and administration will once again know they are not the adversaries, but we are their...

read more
Pirates dominant defense aims to keep momentum

Pirates dominant defense aims to keep momentum

Sep 20, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates defense is playing some of the best football in the area, but they know bigger tests lie ahead. Wylie (1-0, 2-1) is currently second in the Metroplex in allowing just 176.7 yards per game through their first three games, including an area-leading...

read more
Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Sep 19, 2022 | ,

It was a sweet homecoming for the Community Braves, whose fast start led to a big win. The Braves (2-2) were explosive in week four, beating the Farmersville Farmers (2-2) 43-14. Community’s offense showed a nice blend of passing and rushing they had been hoping to...

read more
Former WHS principal files for school board

Former WHS principal files for school board

Sep 17, 2022 | ,

An urge to bring positivity to the education system has led former Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery to file for school candidate candidacy. Montgomery is running for Wylie ISD Board of Trustees Place 5 in the Nov. 8 election. “We have this incredible...

read more
Incumbent wants to continue leadership role

Incumbent wants to continue leadership role

Sep 16, 2022 | ,

Jacob Day wants to continue his service on the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to contribute to the “already great” school district. The Place 6 incumbent, a former Wylie ISD teacher first elected in 2018, said he brings a “heart of servant leadership” to the board. The...

read more
Place 1 candidate seeks to improve transparency

Place 1 candidate seeks to improve transparency

Sep 16, 2022 | ,

Jill Palmer, who is running against Stacie Smith for Place 1 on the Wylie ISD board of trustees, says she is running to improve the transparency of the district. “It was not until now, [an] election year, [that] they have decided to be engaged under the guidance of...

read more
Tax relief, teacher retention most pressing issues

Tax relief, teacher retention most pressing issues

Sep 16, 2022 | ,

Property tax relief and teacher retention are the most pressing issues facing Wylie ISD, said Stacie Smith, Place 1 trustee who has filed for re-election. “Wylie ISD is a destination district. Families move here for our schools,” Smith said. “Families need property...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022