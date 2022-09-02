Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

East runs away with 37-14 win

by | Sep 2, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE – Once Terrell Washington Jr. pushed through the hole, he was off to the races.

His 64-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter was the highlight of Wylie East’s (2-0) second victory of the 2022 campaign against the Grand Prairie Gophers (0-2) at Wylie Stadium on Friday night.

The Raiders rushed for 220 yards, with Washington Jr. leading the way with 108 yards. The Purdue commit had 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns for the night. Tristan Lee also added 103 yards on the ground.

Michael Henderson started the scoring on defense for the Raiders when he picked off Grand Prairie quarterback Joshua Rico and ran it back 99 yards for the score. The defense was spectacular throughout the evening, holding Grand Prairie to just 14 points while also forcing three turnovers.

Wylie East now has back-to-back wins over playoff teams from 2021. District play is up next, as the Raiders will do battle with Naaman Forest on Friday, September 16 at Wylie Stadium.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

