Griffin’s buzzer-beater nets Wylie East first district win

In the final four seconds, senior Amari Griffin raced down the court and hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to secure Wylie East’s 40-39 victory over Sherman.

Wylie East (1-3, 11-11) struggled from the field throughout the game, but Griffin was able to help his team out with a game-high 14 points.

The Raiders had a nine-point lead in the third quarter, but Sherman continued to battle back and hit four-straight free throws to take a 39-37 lead. After a few close losses to start district play, head coach Brent Kelley said it was great to see the team finally win a close game.

Wylie East will travel to McKinney North Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]