WISD resumes ESL classes, launches GED classes

For at least 10 years, Wylie ISD has offered free adult English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to eligible adults in the Wylie ISD community.

In March 2020, when students pivoted to at-home learning, the adult ESL classes were no longer offered. In January, due to funding provided through a grant from Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), not only will free adult ESL classes resume, but General Educational Development (GED) classes will also be available.

