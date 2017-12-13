Nonprofit connects students with technology mentors

By Joe Reavis

Beginning from a desire to help others, Wylie native Robyn Brown founded the nonprofit Bold Idea three years ago to mentor students in computer coding, preparing them for an increasing technological workforce as well as nurturing their creativity and life skills.

The nonprofit is located in Dallas and utilizes mentors from technology fields who work with students from grade three through 12. About 120 students and 60 mentors are currently involved in coding projects.

“Coding is the instructions that tell the computer what to do,” Brown explained. “The machines are pretty dumb. They depend on intelligent humans to tell them what to do.”

Coding is pervasive in the 21st Century, providing the operating systems for computers, cellular telephones, cameras, automobiles, household appliances, industrial machines and more.

Brown pointed out that instruction at Bold Idea helps peel back the layers of technology. The importance of understanding technology, she noted, can be illustrated by the statistic that there currently are 35,868 computing jobs open in Texas, and they pay well.

