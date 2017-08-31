Want to help Hurricane Harvey victims? Here’s how….

If you would like to help the flood victims and the agencies aiding them in Houston, please consider one of the following reputable nonprofits offering aid.

*The Wylie News at 110 N. Ballard Ave. in Wylie is a drop-off point for local charity Trusted World from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon.- Friday. Current donation needs include new underwear & socks (all sizes), non-perishable food, toiletries (hotel & regular sized) feminine hygiene products and baby diapers, wipes and formula. To donate money to Trusted World’s efforts, visit trustedworld.org.

*Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, located at B&B Wylie 12 Theaters at 711 Woodbridge Dr. in Wylie, is accepting donations for Trusted World Sept. 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteers are also needed to help sort donations collected during the drive. Contact Craig Rush at [email protected]

*Donate to the Red Cross. Your donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. To donate to victims via text, text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.

*Give to the United Way Flood Relief Fund. Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

*Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

*Help pets affected by the flooding. The SPCA of Texas is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift