Ballot complete for May local elections

With the filing date closed as of Friday, Feb. 14, there’s a clearer picture of which elections will take place on Saturday, May 3.

Wylie’s city council election has one contested race.

David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election and will run unopposed.

Todd J. Pickens and Hamza Fraz have filed for Place 3, currently held by Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, who will not seek reelection.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

In the Collin College trustee election two current members of the college board have decided not to run in the general election.

Place 4 Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano, elected in 2019, did not file for re-election and longtime Trustee Stacy Anne Arias withdrew from the race.

Arias was elected in 2004 from Place 5 when she lived in Plano, serving until 2016 when she moved to Melissa. She was then elected to Place 6 in 2019.

Her departure leaves Justin Adcock unopposed for Place 6. Gomel’s Place 4 seat is being sought by Staci L. Weaver and Tamara Thomas.

Adcock is a business owner; Weaver is superin- tendent of a private school and Thomas is a chiropractor.

Trustee Raj Menon, elected in 2019, does not have a challenger for his Place 5 seat. He was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a two-year term in 2017. An entrepreneur and consultant, Menon serves as treasurer of the board.

Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board.

Other members of the board are Chair Andrew Hardin, Place 9; Vice Chair Jay Saad, Place 2; Secretary Jim Orr, Place 7; Cathie Alexander in Place 3; Trustee J. Robert Collins in Place 8; and Place 1 Trustee Megan Wallace.

The college is the only public college in Collin County and began in 1985 by offering classes at high schools. In addition to the iCollin Virtual Campus, the college district now has locations in Allen, Celina, Farmersville, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Wylie.

It serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students per year and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information for the May 3 election is Apr. 3.

Starting Jan. 1, voters could request absentee ballots if needed.

Early voting will be held from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29.

For additional details about Wylie elections, residents can visit the Wylie City Secretary’s Office at 300 Country Club Road, Building 100, Wylie; call 972-516-6020; or go to the city’s official website, https://www.wylietexas.gov/.

