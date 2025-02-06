Proposal for potential housing project, annexation request 

A proposed residential development drew concerns about density at the Tuesday, Jan. 28, Wylie City Council meeting, as officials from First Step Homes sought input on plans for a manufactured home community near East FM 544 and Alanis Drive.

First Step Homes officials requested a work session to discuss the proposed community, which would be located at the northeast corner of East FM 544 and Alanis Drive. The 50-acre site falls within Wylie’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning the developer would need to request annexation. The project would also require city sewer services and an extension of Alanis Drive.

Kyle Vrla with First Step Homes presented information to council on the development. The proposal includes the existing Hidden Valley Tiny Home development south of and adjacent to the Lake Trails of Bozman Farms subdivision, according to a council agenda memo.

In addition to the existing Hidden Valley property, the developer is proposing to add approximately 200 manufactured homes ranging in size from 560 square feet to 1,178 square feet on lot sizes from 1,908 square feet to 7,150 square feet (duplex). The developer proposes an extension to Alanis Drive to serve as the main entrance to the development. Wheelis Road, which currently acts as the entrance to Hidden Valley, would provide a second point of access, the memo said.

