Operation Blue Santa needs donations

The city of Wylie, in partnership with its police and fire departments, is gearing up for its annual Operation Blue Santa initiative. This holiday program aims to bring cheer and support to individuals and families in need, particularly those impacted by crisis.

To make the 2024 event a success, the city and its first responders are requesting donations of travel-size hygiene items and wellness gifts. These items will be assembled into wellness and hygiene kits and distributed to program participants.

Suggested wellness gift donations include journals, adult coloring books, gel pens, colored pencils, markers, activity and puzzle books, fidget toys, aromatherapy oils, fuzzy socks and blankets. Hygiene kit items requested include travel-size toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotions, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner and wet wipes.

Donations can be dropped off at the Wylie Area Chamber of Commerce at 307 N. Ballard Avenue in Wylie, or at Elevate Church, located at 701 E. FM 544 in Murphy.

Contributions are also welcome during Wylie Business Connect meetings and Murphy Business Card Exchange events.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 16.

“This program not only spreads holiday cheer but also encourages individuals to prioritize their mental health with thoughtful wellness gifts,” organizers said.

To arrange a donation pickup, contact Tina Swindle at 214-316-5874.

