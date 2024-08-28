Drought conditions continue

Collin County has gone from being “abnormally dry” to experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. Photo by Sabine Zierer, Pixabay

The lack of rainfall has edged most of Collin County this past week from being “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought” conditions, according to drought.gov, the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

But a rainy spring, with 9.41 inches above normal helped contribute to 2024’s being the 10th wettest year out of the past 130 years.

