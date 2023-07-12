Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Michele and Leon Helmink recover on the Carter BloodCare bus at Wylie ER following their blood donations in honor of the Mendoza sisters, Wylie ISD students killed in the May 6 Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Mariam Ayad/The Wylie News

Wylie community members signed up and showed up for a memorial blood drive last week in honor of 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, sisters who lost their lives at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting May 6.

The blood drive, hosted by Wylie ER Friday, June 30, was a success with all 30 slots filled, reported Jennifer Christoferson, marketing director for Wylie ER.

As a result, more than 100 people will benefit from the blood donations, a small tribute to the two young girls who impacted so many in their short lives.

Although Christoferson had never met the Mendozas, she said she knew she wanted to do something to help. The idea of a memorial blood drive simply made sense to her, so she contacted Carter BloodCare.

“Even though we don’t know them, it’s so personal,” she said. “This community is just unlike any other — it’s just so tight-knit.”

