Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

by | Jul 12, 2023 | Latest, news

Michele and Leon Helmink recover on the Carter BloodCare bus at Wylie ER following their blood donations in honor of the Mendoza sisters, Wylie ISD students killed in the May 6 Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Mariam Ayad/The Wylie News

Wylie community members signed up and showed up for a memorial blood drive last week in honor of 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, sisters who lost their lives at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting May 6.

The blood drive, hosted by Wylie ER Friday, June 30, was a success with all 30 slots filled, reported Jennifer Christoferson, marketing director for Wylie ER. 

As a result, more than 100 people will benefit from the blood donations, a small tribute to the two young girls who impacted so many in their short lives.

Although Christoferson had never met the Mendozas, she said she knew she wanted to do something to help. The idea of a memorial blood drive simply made sense to her, so she contacted Carter BloodCare.

“Even though we don’t know them, it’s so personal,” she said. “This community is just unlike any other — it’s just so tight-knit.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

New home for therapeutic riding center

New home for therapeutic riding center

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

The Texas Therapeutic Riding Center now has a new home in Wylie at 2300 McMillen Road. Previously, the nonprofit called the North Texas Equestrian Center home. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News The rapidly expanding need for therapeutic sports riding has prompted one...

read more
Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Student honored; battery storage facility proposed

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD student Tristan Rhodus was honored as the junior mayor for day at the Tuesday, June 27 council meeting. Courtesy City of Wylie Wylie might soon be home to the largest battery storage facility in the area with a proposed 8.96-acre facility at 1101 E Brown...

read more
Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Jul 5, 2023 | ,

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts. As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying,...

read more
ESFNA soccer tournament continues through weekend in Wylie

ESFNA soccer tournament continues through weekend in Wylie

Jul 4, 2023 |

Food, music and soccer will be celebrated this week at Wylie ISD Stadium. The Ethiopian Sports Federation of North America welcomes its 40th annual soccer tournament this week until July 8, celebrating the Ethiopian culture in North America. ESFNA is a non-profit...

read more
Trail grant application sent to TxDot

Trail grant application sent to TxDot

Jun 28, 2023 | ,

Sachse residents may soon have access to wider trails outside private areas, such as the one in Woodbridge, if the city has state or county grants funded. The proposed trail network would connect hikers, bikers and walkers in the city to Wylie, Murphy and beyond....

read more
French horn player performs at Carnegie Hall

French horn player performs at Carnegie Hall

Jun 28, 2023 | ,

Abi Brown, front right, a rising freshman at Wylie East, was one of three French horn players selected from the U.S. to participate in the 2023 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall June 14-18. Courtesy of Heather Brown A rising freshman at...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe