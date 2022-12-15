Subscribe
Kaledek

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Latest

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized.

State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child Protective Services and foster care improvements and border security — as her focus for the upcoming session. Specifically in regards to tax relief, State Rep. Noble said it is tied to affordability in the state and Wylie.

“Wylie, like the rest of Texas, is feeling the pinch of both inflation and increased property values,” Noble said. “While the Texas budget is on solid ground, we need to do all that we can to return the funds back to their rightful owners – the taxpayers.”

Growth in the state budget is limited by the growth in the state’s population and inflation rate, which effectively sets a spending cap for each biennial budget. According to estimates produced by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar in July, revenues may exceed $149 billion leaving a $15 billion to $20 billion surplus. The previous budget was around $119 billion for the 87th Legislative Session and could grow to $131 billion this cycle.

“Any funds we have beyond what is needed to pay for government, including our  robust Rainy Day and Transportation Funds, must be returned to the citizens of Texas,” Noble said. “The most logical way to do that is in the form of property tax relief, since the taxpayers fund most of our school finance system through their property taxes.”

