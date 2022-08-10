Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

by | Aug 10, 2022 | Latest

Council accepted the calculated tax rate and voter approval tax rate and officially set the public hearing for the budget and proposed tax rate during the Aug. 9 meeting.

Director of Finance Melissa Beard said the no-new-revenue tax rate, which council directed staff to use to create the budget, is calculated at $0.562333 per $100 of assessed value, an $0.08 reduction of the current tax rate.

Council voted to accept the no-new-revenue rate.

Residents will still have a chance to provide input concerning the tax rate and budget at a public hearing set for Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Council also voted to approve emergency repairs of a drainage pipe located at 403 Bentwood Drive.

Public Works Director Tommy Weir said the homeowner contacted the city regarding sinkholes that had developed in their backyard.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at City Hall. The agenda is required to be posted outside City Hall and online 72 hours before the meeting.

0 Comments

Related News

First school board candidates file

First school board candidates file

Aug 10, 2022 |

The race for four Wylie ISD places on the board of trustees officially opened July 25 and multiple candidates, including two former WISD principals, have filed. The board of trustee election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are four seats — Place 1 held by...

read more
Brown House reopens as welcome center

Brown House reopens as welcome center

Aug 10, 2022 |

With old-time music blaring on the record player and authentic era paperback books donning the shelves, residents and visitors can step back in time at the historic Thomas and Mattie Brown House in downtown Wylie The Victorian home, commonly known as the Brown House,...

read more
Wylie ISD starts school next week

Wylie ISD starts school next week

Aug 5, 2022 |

Wylie ISD students are returning to school next week and will have three weeks of instruction before their first holiday. The Wylie ISD school year begins Thursday, Aug 11. The first semester of the new year will consist of 81 days and the second 94 days for a total...

read more
Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 4, 2022 | ,

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin County

Drought conditions affect Collin County

Aug 3, 2022 |

Despite brief rains last week, about 99% of the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are...

read more
Certified values increase 16%

Certified values increase 16%

Aug 3, 2022 |

The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by just over $85,000, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18 and the city’s taxable...

read more
Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2022 |

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Wylie explores options at quarterback

Wylie explores options at quarterback

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

For the second season in a row, the Wylie Pirates are replacing their starting quarterback. Last summer, senior Isaac Phe arrived late in the summer and was able to win the job, finishing with a strong season under center. Now enrolling at the University of Mary...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022