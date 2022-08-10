Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Council accepted the calculated tax rate and voter approval tax rate and officially set the public hearing for the budget and proposed tax rate during the Aug. 9 meeting.

Director of Finance Melissa Beard said the no-new-revenue tax rate, which council directed staff to use to create the budget, is calculated at $0.562333 per $100 of assessed value, an $0.08 reduction of the current tax rate.

Council voted to accept the no-new-revenue rate.

Residents will still have a chance to provide input concerning the tax rate and budget at a public hearing set for Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Council also voted to approve emergency repairs of a drainage pipe located at 403 Bentwood Drive.

Public Works Director Tommy Weir said the homeowner contacted the city regarding sinkholes that had developed in their backyard.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at City Hall. The agenda is required to be posted outside City Hall and online 72 hours before the meeting.