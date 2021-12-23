Raiders lose to the Colony

The Raiders lost their district opener in overtime to The Colony 60-57.

The Colony took an early lead, going ahead by three-points at the end of a low-scoring first quarter. Both teams started to shoot better in the second quarter, with the Cougars holding a 25-23 lead at halftime.

Wylie East opened the second half well, outscoring The Colony 17-7 in the third quarter to take an eight point lead. However, it wouldn’t last, as the Cougars cut the deficit to single digits with less than a minute left.

The Raiders extended their lead to three-points off of a made layup. After a missed shot by The Colony, Wylie East committed a foul near the three-point line, giving the Cougars a chance to tie the game with two second left. They made all three free throw attempts, and Wylie East was unable to break the tie, sending the game to overtime. The Colony outscored Wylie East 8-5 in overtime for the victory.

The Raiders’ next district game is at Rock Hill Tuesday, Jan. 4.

