Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

In their first game at the new Williams Center, Wylie East lost their final pre-district game to Bishop Lynch 52-39 Friday night.

They started off well, leading 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bishop Lynch cut into the lead by halftime, trailing 23-22 at the break.

Wylie East struggled to start the second half, giving up multiple turnovers in transition. Bishop Lynch took advantage, outscoring them 19-9 in the third quarter to build a nine-point lead. The Lady Raiders continued to struggle on offense in the fourth quarter, being held to seven points.

Senior Taylor Dailey scored a team-high nine points, while Aaliyah Halsteid finished with eight.

The Lady Raiders host Denison in their district opener Tuesday.