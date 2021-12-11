Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

by | Dec 11, 2021 | Latest, Sports

In their first game at the new Williams Center, Wylie East lost their final pre-district game to Bishop Lynch 52-39 Friday night.

They started off well, leading 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bishop Lynch cut into the lead by halftime, trailing 23-22 at the break.

Wylie East struggled to start the second half, giving up multiple turnovers in transition. Bishop Lynch took advantage, outscoring them 19-9 in the third quarter to build a nine-point lead. The Lady Raiders continued to struggle on offense in the fourth quarter, being held to seven points.

Senior Taylor Dailey scored a team-high nine points, while Aaliyah Halsteid finished with eight.

For the complete story, see the Dec. 15 issue of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

The Lady Raiders host Denison in their district opener Tuesday.

