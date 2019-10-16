WPD lieutenant promoted to assistant chief

With 20 years of service to the Wylie community, Tommy Walters was promoted this month from the rank of lieutenant with Wylie Police Department to the recently created post of Assistant Chief.

“This is one of the easiest decisions I have made,” Police Chief Anthony Henderson said of the promotion. “We have a good working relationship. Our values and vision for the future of the department are in line with each other.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]