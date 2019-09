Wylie Independent School District trustees last week formally adopted the 2019 property tax rate that is a dime less than last year’s levy.

The school board met in regular session Monday, Aug. 19.

Total tax rate is $1.5284 per $100 assessed property valuation, compared to the 2018 total rate of $1.64.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]