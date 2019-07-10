WHS students perform on Broadway for Arts for Autism

A group of Wylie High School theatre students were given the opportunity of a lifetime last month.

They were one of just six groups chosen from throughout the U.S. to perform in Arts for Autism on a real Broadway stage.

Arts for Autism brings together student groups and theatre professionals for an evening of performances to raise money for Autism Speaks.

On Monday, June 24, they took the stage at the Gershwin Theater, current home of the hit musical “Wicked.” This year alone, the event brought in more than $46,000 and had 1,200 people in attendance.

The WHS group consisted of 35 performers and one student stage manager. They sang and danced to “It’s All Happening” from “Bring It On.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]