A heavy dose of emergency vehicles and smoke could be seen alongside Hwy. 78 next to Taco Delight Monday, Aug. 20 as a vehicle fire occurred.

Wylie Fire-Rescue and Wylie Police responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. No one was injured as a result though the vehicle was a total loss.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • [email protected]

