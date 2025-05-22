Former WYSA treasurer arrested

Wylie police have arrested an 18-year-old local man in connection with the armed robbery of a vape and tobacco shop that occurred last week.

Joseph Calderon Jr., of Wylie, was taken into custody early Monday morning, May 19, and charged with aggravated robbery, police said. Detectives identified Calderon as the suspect in the May 16 robbery at Tobacco Town, located at 620 N. State Highway 78.

Police said the robbery occurred around 7:50 p.m. when a man entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and various tobacco products. Officers, with assistance from the Allen Police Department’s K9 unit and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, searched the area but were unable to locate him at the time.

Based on the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Calderon’s arrest on May 17. Officers located and arrested him without incident in the early hours of May 19. He was booked into the Wylie Jail, and his bond was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the neighborhood east of Tobacco Town is urged to contact the Wylie Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 972-429-8020.

