Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

by | Mar 6, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Erika Johnson will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy. Courtesy photo

Murphy resident Erika Johnson is set to represent Texas at the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy, departing this week as part of the USA Delegation. Johnson, 37, is the only North Texas athlete competing in the international event, which takes place March 8-17.

Johnson, a lifelong Murphy resident and 2006 Wylie High School graduate, has been competing in Special Olympics since high school. She was selected in 2023 for the Special Olympics Texas women’s floorball team, which later earned an invitation to join the USA Delegation. The team participated in trials in Utah in April 2024 before securing its spot in the competition.

The women’s floorball team, consisting of eight athletes and two coaches, is the only group from Texas in the delegation, which includes around 200 people, according to her mother Kim Johnson.

“Erika is the only one from the North Texas area,” she added.

In preparation for the trip, the team is working to raise $30,000 to cover a portion of its expenses. Fundraising efforts have surpassed $15,000, but donations are still being accepted. Contributions can be mailed to Special Olympics coach Marty Smith at 5704 Southampton Drive, Richardson, TX 75082, or dropped off at the Wylie Chamber of Commerce. 

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

Related News

Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Demonstrators wave Ukrainian and American flags during a protest outside Rep. Keith Self’s town hall meeting at Collin College Wylie campus Saturday, March 1. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a...

read more
Council approves three zoning requests

Council approves three zoning requests

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Zoning changes were the main topic for Wylie City Council last week, with four to consider on the regular agenda. Approved at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting were three zoning requests—one after a lengthy public hearing and discussion by council members. The first zoning...

read more
How to find forgotten assets

How to find forgotten assets

Mar 5, 2025 | ,

Texas is holding more than $9 billion in cash and other valuables in the Unclaimed Property Division, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to...

read more
Congressman faces Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faces Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 3, 2025 |

About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town hall in the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie. “Do your job!” chanted the crowd carrying signs including “Dump Musk,” Russia is Not Our Ally,” “Bullying Ukraine is...

read more
Fancy Plants brings greenery to downtown

Fancy Plants brings greenery to downtown

Feb 27, 2025 | , ,

Alicia Kam, owner of Fancy Plants in downtown Wylie, offers a wide variety of houseplants to suit everyone. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News Alicia Kam has turned over a new leaf—leaving behind the classroom to cultivate a new...

read more
