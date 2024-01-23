Shooting suspect identified

The Garland Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of two Wylie teenagers.

The GPD’s public information officer, Lt. Pedro Barineau, said a Directive to Apprehend warrant names 16-year-old Amancio Anton Noriz of Dallas.

While it is not customary for police to disclose information regarding minors, the court granted permission because of the severity of the offense, Barineau said.

He described Noriz as Hispanic with dark hair, brown eyes, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Barineau said anybody with information about Noriz should call 911 immediately.

The shooting victims were identified as 18-year-old Alan Jesus Chavez and Ruben Santibanez-Arzola, 17, both from Wylie.

Santibanez-Arzola attended Wylie ISD’s Achieve Academy, WISD said. Chavez previously attended Wylie ISD schools but was not enrolled at any district campus this school year, the district said.

Detectives believe the two met the shooter at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, in a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road, almost across the street from North Garland High School.

A small shrine to the victims’ memory was placed on the sidewalk in front of a barber academy.

Police said tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477), with a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

For more on this story see the Jan. 24 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Bob Wieland/[email protected]