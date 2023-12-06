Discover charming Chattanooga

After the blistering heat of Texas’ summer and the deluge of rain in early fall, planning a getaway to enjoy beautiful vistas and an abundance of outdoor activities might be just what the doctor ordered. Pack your bags and drive or fly to check out southern charm and history in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Located in the southeastern portion of the state, this must-see destination is the fourth largest city with a population of around 178,000. Because it’s located along the Tennessee River, there are five auto bridges around the city and the longest pedestrian bridge in the world, the Walnut Street Bridge. Closed to auto traffic since the 1970s, the bridge connects the southern and northern sides of the city.

By Carrie Dunlea

