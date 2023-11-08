Railroad reneges on deal with city

Wylie may be getting a massive parking lot instead of a new warehouse district with the promise of 1,300 new jobs. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

The northern gateway of Wylie may soon be home to a massive parking lot instead of a new district.

In early 2021, Kansas City Southern and NorthPoint Development approached council about rezoning a property and approving a development for a 2.4 million square foot warehousing and distribution complex, Wylie Logistics Park, on 220 acres of land at the frontage of Highway 78 adjacent to David L. Starling Wylie Intermodal Terminal.

With 1,300 new jobs and a large commercial tax base, the project would essentially create a new district for the city. But two years after these requests were approved, the city is getting a parking lot instead of the original proposed complex.

Now merged with Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern is known as CPKC and the company issued a request for proposal for their new project, Wylie Automotive Facility, in July, with an expected completion date of next year.

“The city was not made aware of that by the railroad,” Mayor Matthew Porter said. “We found out about it through people who were interested in bidding on it contacting the city to ask questions.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]