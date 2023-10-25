Subscribe
NTMWD Vote

Wylie Way students honored; Arbor Day is Nov. 3

by | Oct 25, 2023 | Latest, news

At the regular council meeting on Oct. 24, council chambers were packed with the proud parents of 19 K-12 students who were recognized as Wylie Way Students by Mayor Matthew Porter, Superintendent David Vinson and WISD Board President Stacie Smith.

Porter also proclaimed Friday, Nov. 3 as Texas Arbor Day, the official day to plant trees. The annual celebration will take place on Arbor Day from 3-5 p.m. in the courtyard between the Wylie Recreation Center and Smith Public Library. Participants can pick up a free redwood or Texas pecan tree seedling. The event will also include arts and crafts activities for children.

“It’s a great opportunity to add to the aesthetics of the community,” Porter said.

Council approved $700,860 for a new five-year agreement with AT&T to maintain the city’s 911 system equipment, which will now include the ability to record texts to 911.

Also approved was an estimated $544,723 to add additional playground equipment to the Community Park playground. This adds an elaborate new 3-bay swing set, a multi-climber, 14,000 square foot of poured-in-place surfacing and a pavilion and gateway structure at the East Meadow Splash Pad.

By Jeremy Hallock, [email protected]

Read the full story in the Nov. 1 issue of The Wylie News.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Lady Raiders fall to Sachse in season finale, 3-1

Lady Raiders fall to Sachse in season finale, 3-1

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

Addison Achilles (6) and Dee McMillian (12) rise to block a Sachse shot in the regular season finale to determine the district champion. Photo by Maddie Smith It came down to the last match of the regular season to determine the District 9-6A volleyball champion in a...

read more
Students attend Manufacturing Day tours

Students attend Manufacturing Day tours

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

High school students from the pharmacy technician program toured and learned about what it takes to work in a compounding pharmacy as Manufacturing Day tours continued last week. In partnership with the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), local...

read more
No rehearing of Parker wastewater

No rehearing of Parker wastewater

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

The fight to protect Maxwell Creek will have to move to Travis County District Court after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) refused motions to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy. The plant, proposed...

read more
Coventry adds respite programming

Coventry adds respite programming

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

For over 20 years, The Coventry Reserve has provided life enrichment programs for adults with special needs. Located at 2004 Parker Road in St. Paul since 2005, the campus and programs have grown to serve the community — and now it is growing again. By Jeremy Hallock...

read more
Boo on Ballard is Thursday

Boo on Ballard is Thursday

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

Individuals and families with kids of all ages looking for a safe place to celebrate pre-Halloween will have the opportunity to do so in Historic Downtown Wylie Thursday. Boo on Ballard, the annual trick-or-treat event hosted by the city and Wylie Downtown Merchants...

read more
Wylie F-R responds to fire

Wylie F-R responds to fire

Oct 23, 2023 | ,

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:22 a.m., Wylie Fire Rescue responded to a large house fire on the southeast side of the city on the 1100 block of Hughes Court. The three occupants and their two dogs made it out safely without injuries, although a cat did die in...

read more
Raiders blank North Garland, 49-0

Raiders blank North Garland, 49-0

Oct 21, 2023 | ,

Howard Fisher IV (4) finds running room against North Garland. Wylie East is tied for second place in District 9-6A. Photo by Tina Lopez It was all Wylie East again this week in a Raider versus Raider matchup. The Wylie East Raiders (7-1, 5-1 District 9-6A) held the...

read more
Wylie defense seals win over Naaman Forest

Wylie defense seals win over Naaman Forest

Oct 21, 2023 | ,

Roman Bueche (4) runs for a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against Naaman Forest. Photo by Oladipo Awowale Wylie (6-2, 5-1) survived a late Naaman Forest (1-7, 1-5) drive and held on to win 21-14, securing a spot in the playoffs.  Both teams went neck...

read more
Wylie volleyball splits games with S. Garland, East

Wylie volleyball splits games with S. Garland, East

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Jordyn Agee (4) and Annie Tucker (3) attempt to block Julia Hicks (11) kill shot in action on Friday the 13th. The Lady Raiders beat Wylie 3-1. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Pirates had a chance to move up in the standings last week with games at South Garland...

read more
NTMWD Vote
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe