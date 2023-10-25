Wylie Way students honored; Arbor Day is Nov. 3

At the regular council meeting on Oct. 24, council chambers were packed with the proud parents of 19 K-12 students who were recognized as Wylie Way Students by Mayor Matthew Porter, Superintendent David Vinson and WISD Board President Stacie Smith.

Porter also proclaimed Friday, Nov. 3 as Texas Arbor Day, the official day to plant trees. The annual celebration will take place on Arbor Day from 3-5 p.m. in the courtyard between the Wylie Recreation Center and Smith Public Library. Participants can pick up a free redwood or Texas pecan tree seedling. The event will also include arts and crafts activities for children.

“It’s a great opportunity to add to the aesthetics of the community,” Porter said.

Council approved $700,860 for a new five-year agreement with AT&T to maintain the city’s 911 system equipment, which will now include the ability to record texts to 911.

Also approved was an estimated $544,723 to add additional playground equipment to the Community Park playground. This adds an elaborate new 3-bay swing set, a multi-climber, 14,000 square foot of poured-in-place surfacing and a pavilion and gateway structure at the East Meadow Splash Pad.

By Jeremy Hallock, [email protected]

Read the full story in the Nov. 1 issue of The Wylie News.