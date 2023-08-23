Housing development granted permit for wastewater plant

The city of Murphy is willing to discuss options for preventing construction of a wastewater treatment plant that would dump treated sewage into Maxwell Creek, according to the city’s lawyer in the case.

“Murphy is certainly willing to discuss this further with the developer to try and reach an agreeable solution,” attorney Stephen Dickman said.

In addition, “Murphy is currently evaluating its options for appealing the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) decision,” Dickman said.

By Bob Wieland

