Storms leave damage across Lavon

by | Jun 16, 2023 | Latest

This story was updated at 1:47 p.m. to reflect information from Independent Financial and the Lavon Volunteer Fire Department.

Severe storms and high-speed winds left their mark in Lavon last night taking out parts of several structures, including a group of bank drive-thru lanes.

Independent Financial in Lavon had its entire bank of drive-thru lanes destroyed, splitting off from the building. The structure also suffered damage with part of the siding breaking off along with cracks in the roof.

Lavon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Danny Anthony said no injuries were reported as a result of the storms or collapse of the drive-thru, adding that the damage likely occurred between midnight and 1 a.m., which is when the department received calls about it.

“Fortunately, nobody had pulled under it and there was nothing there,” Anthony said. “It was just isolated to the drive-thru area.”

Because of the damage, the financial center will be closed until further notice, said Wendi Costlow, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Independent Financial. The company is assessing the extent of the damage with a focus on securing the lobby for business as soon as possible, she continued.

In the meantime, Costlow said customers can visit the Rockwall Financial Center, which is located at 201 E. Kaufman St.

Nearby, there were signs of damage on the overhang for a RaceTrac gas station with a piece of siding hanging down. Just up the street, a single power line was standing diagonally, out of line with others nearby.

Anthony said there was other damage scattered throughout the city, such as downed fences and trees along with shingles ripped off of rooftops.

A side panel from the roof exposed remains from the collapsed drive-thru at Independent Financial in Lavon. Damage occurred during storms the night of Thursday, June 15.
Related News

SB 224 may curb appetite for car part

SB 224 may curb appetite for car part

Jun 16, 2023 |

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Jun 15, 2023 |

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop. “A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program....

read more
Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Jun 14, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

Jun 14, 2023 |

Intense debate broke out during a workshop session at the Tuesday, June 13, council meeting as councilmembers and staff disagreed on a funding solution to the start of offering ambulance services through Wylie Fire-Rescue. Unlike nearby municipalities, Wylie contracts...

read more
Summer meal program underway

Summer meal program underway

Jun 14, 2023 |

Residents searching for meals this summer can swing by Hartman Elementary School, located at 510 S. Birmingham St. The school is offering a morning snack and lunch option free of charge to children under 18 or individuals with a disability under 21 years of age. The...

read more
Bluegrass event features fun for all

Bluegrass event features fun for all

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Legislature wraps up, begins special session

Legislature wraps up, begins special session

Jun 7, 2023 |

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later. The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border...

read more
