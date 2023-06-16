Storms leave damage across Lavon

This story was updated at 1:47 p.m. to reflect information from Independent Financial and the Lavon Volunteer Fire Department.

Severe storms and high-speed winds left their mark in Lavon last night taking out parts of several structures, including a group of bank drive-thru lanes.

Independent Financial in Lavon had its entire bank of drive-thru lanes destroyed, splitting off from the building. The structure also suffered damage with part of the siding breaking off along with cracks in the roof.

Lavon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Danny Anthony said no injuries were reported as a result of the storms or collapse of the drive-thru, adding that the damage likely occurred between midnight and 1 a.m., which is when the department received calls about it.

“Fortunately, nobody had pulled under it and there was nothing there,” Anthony said. “It was just isolated to the drive-thru area.”

Because of the damage, the financial center will be closed until further notice, said Wendi Costlow, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Independent Financial. The company is assessing the extent of the damage with a focus on securing the lobby for business as soon as possible, she continued.

In the meantime, Costlow said customers can visit the Rockwall Financial Center, which is located at 201 E. Kaufman St.

Nearby, there were signs of damage on the overhang for a RaceTrac gas station with a piece of siding hanging down. Just up the street, a single power line was standing diagonally, out of line with others nearby.

Anthony said there was other damage scattered throughout the city, such as downed fences and trees along with shingles ripped off of rooftops.