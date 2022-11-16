Superintendents highlight successes

Local superintendents focused on the excellence of their respective school districts during a luncheon event for local businesses.

Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez and Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Chase Oaks Woodbridge Campus.

Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson highlighted the character-based education of the district and its high ratings with the Texas Education Agency.

Vinson, superintendent since 2011, said it was important for the district to recognize student accomplishments and those with good character, which is what the Wylie Way is all about.

“[During] The last nine weeks of school in Wylie, we spend our time celebrating and showing the gratitude for who got our kids there,” Vinson said. “One of the things we want to make sure you know is the center and focus are the teachers and principals who make this happen.”

In the most recent release of accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, each campus received at least one distinction and five received every possible one, said Vinson. Overall, the district received an “A” and was the only school district with over 10,000 students to achieve the mark.

Part of its educational mission is to provide needed assistance in subjects such as math and reading to prevent students from falling behind.

“We have reading interventionists that go in when the kid has struggles and we know that it’s beyond dyslexia or special education,” Vinson said. “If there is a kid who has a need in Wylie, our goal is to address that need.”

Vinson added the district has become a model professional learning community, which involves having sessions for teachers to meet, learn and grow together.

Additionally, the district sends 81% of its students to college where 86% continue to stay in college, said Vinson. The regional comparison is around 50%, he added.

For the full story, see the Nov. 16 issue of The Wylie News.