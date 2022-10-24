Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Early voting begins today

by | Oct 24, 2022 | Latest

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election. 

On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races.

Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending on the city in which they live.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Collin County are able to vote at any polling location within its boundaries.For more information about early voting locations and to view sample ballots, visit Collin County’s website.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

WYLIE -- Tied at 14 with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wylie Pirates and quarterback Jagger Bale played aggressively before the break. Bale connected on two passes to Chris Lewis before firing a strike to Martaveion Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown pass...

read more
Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

It felt almost like déjà vu for Wylie East (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-6A) on Friday night at Williams Stadium.  North Garland (3-5, 2-4 in District 9-6A) held a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and needed a spark on offense. The Raiders turned to their most...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 21, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Spooky events planned downtown

Spooky events planned downtown

Oct 20, 2022 |

Local residents looking for some Halloween fun can head to downtown Wylie for a “spooktacular” time. The city, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and The Cross Church are all hosting different activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with Glow in the...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 19, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Oct 19, 2022 |

After several discussions about a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), several councilmembers signaled it is not a development they are interested in. Council held a work session to discuss the TIRZ, which could have been as big as the entire city, with Wylie...

read more
Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Oct 17, 2022 | ,

It was a revenge match and an important win for the Wylie Pirates in the District 9-6A standings. After the two sides went down to the wire in a five-set thriller in their first match, the second round didn’t disappoint, with Wylie (10-3, 25-9) coming out on top over...

read more
3 keys to the Crosstown Showdown

3 keys to the Crosstown Showdown

Oct 13, 2022 | ,

The Crosstown Showdown will bring together the community and pit the two local teams against one another. While history favors Wylie East (4-0, 6-0), Wylie (3-1, 4-2) is competing to climb up the District 9-6A standings, currently tied for second place. Both teams...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022