Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Thanks for checking

by | Jul 25, 2022 | Latest, Opinion

By John Moore

People in the South check on each other.

I’m not sure if this happens elsewhere, but it’s almost innate for a person raised around where I was to check on folks.

In Ashdown, Arkansas, people left their keys in their cars, so they obviously didn’t lock their houses. So, if someone was checking on you, they would crack open your front door and yell, “Woo Hoo,” and wait until you yelled, “I’m here, c’mon in,” before entering.

When I say, “checking on” someone, I’m not talking about getting into other peoples’ business. That was the job of the older ladies in the church.

No, I’m referring to making sure that people you know are OK.

Some folks need checking on because they’re sick. You know these individuals need to be checked on because they made the prayer list at the church.

That is, if the aforementioned ladies in the church were on the ball.

Illness is an isolating thing. If you’ve ever battled serious health problems, you know this.

A person who has always been able to trust their body now has doubts. They aren’t sure if their health problem is a one-time thing or if this is the first of ongoing issues. They can be depressed.

These people need food and company. Even if you just drop off some biscuits and gravy and chicken spaghetti and watch Wheel of Fortune with them, they feel better when you leave than they did when you got there.

Some people need checking on because they’ve lost a loved one. There’s no better reason to check on someone than when they lose a family member.

I never minded going with my mother or grandmother to check on the sick but checking on people because of a death always made me uncomfortable. I didn’t know what to say, so it was awkward.

My grandmother told me that even if people didn’t seem appreciative when you go by to check on them during a loss, they do appreciate it. And that checking on people who’ve lost someone is about the most important kind of checking on someone that you can do.

I learned later that this was true when people came to check on my momma and me when we lost my sister and my father.

That chicken spaghetti came in handy. You don’t feel much like eating when you lose someone, but you certainly don’t feel like cooking.

Other folks need checking on because they’ve lost just about everyone and they’re all alone.

Time never moved slower than when I was a kid. I couldn’t wait to be in the next grade, or the next year older. Summers drug on and the clock always seemed to move slowly.

My great grandmothers had outlived just about everyone. When I would stay with them during summers, I could tell that time moved slowly for them too.

They would play dominoes with my sister and me. They always won because somehow they always knew what dominoes we had. But it was fun and helped pass the time.

I later realized that by my sister and me spending time with them, in a way we were checking on them.

There also were always lots of other good folks checking on my great grandmothers. I appreciate that.

Every now and then, someone we knew wound up in the hospital. Usually it was someone older, but there was always a baby being born, or sometimes a car wreck.

The hospital people always got flowers. We weren’t allowed to take them biscuits and gravy or chicken spaghetti. They had to eat what the hospital gave them.

I always thought the food I saw on the trays the nurses brought them was the best reason ever to sneak them in some biscuits and gravy and chicken spaghetti.

Hospital food can make a person want to make a jail break. Once when I was in the hospital, I tried to bribe a nurse for a cheeseburger. When that didn’t work, I snuck down to the cafeteria and ate a plate of beef tips and noodles, macaroni and cheese, and some cornbread.

When I got back, the nursing staff was waiting for me. I was reported to my doctor for being, “Less than compliant.”

That’s why when I’m checking on someone I know who’s in the hospital; I always sneak in some biscuits and gravy or chicken spaghetti.

There’s no sense in them being sick and getting caught sneaking out for real food instead of eating unsalted mush and Jell-O.

And sometimes, people just need to be checked on because they’re elderly. Lately, because of weather, authorities have encouraged folks to check on the elderly.

If you do, you can look around and see what needs to be done. Maybe their yard needs mowing or something broken needs fixing.

Whether someone needs help, something to eat, or nothing at all, checking on folks is the right thing to do.

Because one day, we’ll all need a good checking on, too.

0 Comments

Related News

Fall election filings open next week

Fall election filings open next week

Jul 22, 2022 |

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens. Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county...

read more
Sales tax revenue increases

Sales tax revenue increases

Jul 21, 2022 |

The city of Wylie received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $1.325 million, a 5.36% increase from a year ago. Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail...

read more
STEM offers fun, learning experience

STEM offers fun, learning experience

Jul 20, 2022 |

Wylie ISD elementary students had a chance to learn and apply robotics, meteorology and engineering at STEM camp held last week at Wylie East High School. Lauren Plunk and Vernon Gibson, engineering and robotics teachers at Wylie East, said STEM stands for science,...

read more
Center offers equine based therapy

Center offers equine based therapy

Jul 20, 2022 |

A dog might be man’s best friend, but horses should be considered a close second.  The Texas Therapeutic Riding Center (TXTRC), located within the North Texas Equestrian Center (NTEC) on Country Club Road in Wylie, offers those with diverse needs a chance to...

read more
Mayors discuss growth at luncheon

Mayors discuss growth at luncheon

Jul 20, 2022 |

Three local mayors made their way to Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus to provide an annual update on the state of their cities. Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter and Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis each spoke to members of the Sachse Chamber of...

read more
Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Jul 19, 2022 |

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas. * WINDS...Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS...Wildfires...

read more
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

Jul 18, 2022 |

By texting or calling a simple three-digit number — 988 — lives are about to change for those who need help. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted governing rules to oversee the implementation of a three-digit phone number July 16, 2020. Two years later,...

read more
NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor use

NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor use

Jul 18, 2022 |

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) requests customers to reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on...

read more
Water district urges conservation

Water district urges conservation

Jul 15, 2022 |

Water conservation and reuse are critical ways the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) manages the finite water supply. Conservation is the practice of using water efficiently to reduce waste and helps extend water supplies during the frequent Texas droughts....

read more
Don’t Stand Alone

Don’t Stand Alone

Jul 14, 2022 | ,

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. ...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022