Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

TxDOT urges motorcycle safety

by | May 26, 2022 | Latest

TxDOT is urging Texas drivers to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur.

According to a TxDOT news release, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day, on average.

In 2020, there were 482 riders who died and 1,856 that were seriously injured in crashes. More than half of fatal motorcycle crashes were caused by collisions with other vehicles.

“Drivers simply don’t see the motorcycle or misjudge its distance and speed,” the news release said. “The small size of motorcycles can make them appear farther away when they’re actually closer.”

The combination of congested roadways, distracted driving and the difficulty of seeing motorcycles in traffic has led to many preventable fatalities each year.

To prevent motorcycle collisions, TxDOT offers several tips.

The first tip is to take extra care when making a left turn. It is safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

TxDOT also encourages drivers to pay special attention at intersections because nearly one in three fatalities occur at a roadway intersection.

Individuals should give driving their full attention. Momentary distractions, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Drivers and cyclists should look twice when changing lanes, making sure to check mirrors, blind spots and use turn signals.

When passing a motorcyclist, drivers should give them plenty of room.

If driving behind a motorcycle, maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcycle downshifts instead of applying the brake, it can catch drivers off guard because there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Lastly, all motor vehicle operators should obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

0 Comments

Related News

Pirates show skill in spring game

Pirates show skill in spring game

May 25, 2022 | ,

Spring practices are a time to get the team up to speed for the coming season. For the Wylie Pirates, it’s also a time to generate excitement in their annual Maroon vs. White spring game. The white team came out on top in the scrimmage last Friday, but head coach...

read more
School board approves zoning change

School board approves zoning change

May 25, 2022 |

Continued growth forced the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to rezone a new neighborhood during the Monday, May 16, meeting. After researching options and meeting with parents, district staff presented a resolution rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie, which...

read more
Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

May 24, 2022 | ,

Wylie East narrowly missed out on qualification in the 7v7 state championships, losing in the final round. Taking on some of the area's top 5A and 6A teams, the Raiders were paired in Pool C with Frisco Lone Star, Sherman and Plano West Saturday morning. With the top...

read more
Election Day is today

Election Day is today

May 24, 2022 |

Voters are heading to the polls for another time to influence the candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Texas is...

read more
Wylie preaches competition in spring practices

Wylie preaches competition in spring practices

May 19, 2022 | ,

With the thunderous sound of shoulder pads colliding, the sidelines erupt with cheers and talk at the Wylie football practice. Jason Nwokedi read the play from his safety position and snuffed out the screen pass, knocking wide receiver Chris Lewis back behind the line...

read more
Raiders ready to rumble in 6A

Raiders ready to rumble in 6A

May 18, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders football team is hitting the ground running in the offseason, looking forward to big changes. The major change at Wylie East is the move up to 6A sports starting in the fall. Moving into District 9-6A with Wylie and Garland ISD, the team is...

read more
City will not play ball with YMCA

City will not play ball with YMCA

May 18, 2022 |

The Wylie Recreation Center will stay under the control of the city, council decided after discussions concerning the center were held during the May 10 regular meeting. The recreation center currently operates at a loss, and council has held several meetings to...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue opens Fire Station No. 4

Wylie Fire-Rescue opens Fire Station No. 4

May 18, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue held a pair of ceremonies over the weekend to officially open Fire Station No. 4. The grand opening ceremony was held Friday, May 13, and a Push-In Ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, at the newest fire station, located at 3200 McMillen Drive. Along...

read more
Parker named city manager￼

Parker named city manager￼

May 18, 2022 |

After serving as interim city manager since October of last year, Brent Parker accepted the city manager position during the Tuesday, May 11, regular council meeting. Parker accepted the position after council reconvened from a brief executive session. “I want to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022