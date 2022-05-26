TxDOT urges motorcycle safety

TxDOT is urging Texas drivers to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur.

According to a TxDOT news release, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day, on average.

In 2020, there were 482 riders who died and 1,856 that were seriously injured in crashes. More than half of fatal motorcycle crashes were caused by collisions with other vehicles.

“Drivers simply don’t see the motorcycle or misjudge its distance and speed,” the news release said. “The small size of motorcycles can make them appear farther away when they’re actually closer.”

The combination of congested roadways, distracted driving and the difficulty of seeing motorcycles in traffic has led to many preventable fatalities each year.

To prevent motorcycle collisions, TxDOT offers several tips.

The first tip is to take extra care when making a left turn. It is safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

TxDOT also encourages drivers to pay special attention at intersections because nearly one in three fatalities occur at a roadway intersection.

Individuals should give driving their full attention. Momentary distractions, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Drivers and cyclists should look twice when changing lanes, making sure to check mirrors, blind spots and use turn signals.

When passing a motorcyclist, drivers should give them plenty of room.

If driving behind a motorcycle, maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcycle downshifts instead of applying the brake, it can catch drivers off guard because there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Lastly, all motor vehicle operators should obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.