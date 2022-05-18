Subscribe
Summer reading is set to begin

by | May 18, 2022 | Latest

Several programs — and prizes — will be available for readers of all ages as the Smith Public Library encourages area residents to pick up a book this summer.

The Summer Reading Club, hosted by the library, offers many prizes for children, teens and adults participating in the reading challenge.

The challenge for children entering 6th grade and younger begins May 23. For every 10 hours of reading or 25 books logged either electronically or in person, children will receive a free book and a chance to win one of three grand prizes — a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro 32 GB tablet, a Harry the Dirty Dog prize set or a family gift pack for six to In-Sync Exotics.

For the full story, see our May 18 issue or subscribe online.

