Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Collin County values continue to rise

by | May 11, 2022 | Latest

Collin County property values once again are showing a significant increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

The CCAD mailed the 2022 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

According to Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin there are several factors for the value increases.

“It is my opinion that limited supply and heavy demand are the primary factors leading to increased appraisals,” Daffin said.

For the full story, see our May 11 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

School district, city leaders discuss growth

School district, city leaders discuss growth

May 11, 2022 |

City leaders from Wylie, Sachse and Lavon met with Wylie ISD district leaders for an update from the district and municipalities. The meeting occurred Wednesday, May 4 and covered a variety of topics. Corey Whittle, assistant superintendent for human resources, said...

read more
Top WHS students announced

Top WHS students announced

May 11, 2022 | ,

The top ranked graduates at Wylie High School said hard work and a little bit of luck helped them earn the number one and two spots.Wylie High School rankings place Alina Nguyen as valedictorian and Reiki Hingorani as salutatorian of the class of 2022. Alina posted a...

read more
Council discusses YMCA takeover

Council discusses YMCA takeover

May 11, 2022 |

Wylie City Council once again discussed turning over operations of the Wylie Recreation Center to the YMCA, much to the chagrin of several residents. The discussion took place during a workshop at the April 26 regular council meeting.  Interim City Manager Brent...

read more
Pirates lose to Tyler Legacy in bi-district round

Pirates lose to Tyler Legacy in bi-district round

May 8, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates gave Tyler Legacy all it could handle in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, with the three-game series coming down to the final inning. Unfortunately for the Pirates (11-3, 16-15-1), they fell short in three games, losing the final game 2-1...

read more
East loses in three games

East loses in three games

May 8, 2022 | ,

After a strong game one performance, Wylie East couldn't close out the series on the road, losing in three games. The Raiders (10-4, 17-11-1) won the opening game at home Friday night over Frisco Independence, but lost games two and three. The loss eliminates East in...

read more
Wylie comes back to beat Temple in three games

Wylie comes back to beat Temple in three games

May 7, 2022 | ,

Game one didn't go as planned for the Wylie Pirates softball team. Taking on Temple in the area round of the state playoffs, No. 7 Wylie (14-0, 31-8) came back to win games two and three on Saturday night to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the second...

read more
Election day is tomorrow

Election day is tomorrow

May 6, 2022 |

Wylie voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 7, to cast their ballots in the Texas Constitutional election. Voting locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Nearby voting locations include the Wylie Senior Recreation...

read more
Library to host garden tour

Library to host garden tour

May 4, 2022 |

Seeding between the lines — The Smith Public Library is offering residents an opportunity to grow with a tour of several local gardens. The tour will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 7, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All funds raised by...

read more
WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

WISD to consider rezoning neighborhood

May 4, 2022 |

Dozens of students were recognized students for their accomplishments, which took up a majority of the Monday, April 24 meeting. The Skills USA team at Wylie East High School, Wylie High School and McMillian Junior High were singled out for hard work at the meeting....

read more
Wylie East names top graduates￼

Wylie East names top graduates￼

May 4, 2022 |

Hard work and dedication drove two students to earn the highest honors –valedictorian and salutatorian – of the Wylie East High School Class of 2022. Rankings at Wylie East High School place Kayla Nguyen as valedictorian and Hanna Harmon as salutatorian. Kayla posted...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022