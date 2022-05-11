Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County property values once again are showing a significant increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

The CCAD mailed the 2022 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

According to Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin there are several factors for the value increases.

“It is my opinion that limited supply and heavy demand are the primary factors leading to increased appraisals,” Daffin said.

For the full story, see our May 11 issue or subscribe online.