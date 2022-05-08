East loses in three games

After a strong game one performance, Wylie East couldn’t close out the series on the road, losing in three games.

The Raiders (10-4, 17-11-1) won the opening game at home Friday night over Frisco Independence, but lost games two and three. The loss eliminates East in the bi-district championship round of the state playoffs.

East won the first game Friday thanks to a complete-game shutout from Brennon Boyd, who allowed only three hits in the win. He struck out five batters and was helped out by a strong Raider defense that committed no errors.

Fortune couldn’t favor East the rest of the weekend, as they lost on the road Saturday 2-1 and 9-0 to fall short in the series. The Raiders managed to score one run in the top of the seventh on Kolby Atkins’ RBI triple, but couldn’t bring in the tying run with runners on first and third and one out.

Independence will play Dallas Wilson in the area round.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com