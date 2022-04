It may be prom season for area high school students, but senior citizens can have fun too.

The Wylie Senior Center is once again hosting its annual prom after a two-year hiatus.

The prom is sock hop themed this year and will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center, located at 200 North Ballard Ave.

For the full story, see our April 13 issue or subscribe online.