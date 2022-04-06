Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Journey of faith

by | Apr 6, 2022 | Latest

Close connections and prayer opened the door for one Wylie church to truly “love one another” as they delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its border countries last month.

Waterbrook Bible Fellowship members prayed for Ukraine during their Sunday, March 6 church service prompting Lead pastor Jeff Denton to message some of his former students and missionary friends at Mia College in Romania and Word of Life Bible Institute in Hungary that afternoon, “to let them know we prayed for them.”

The return text he received was an appeal from them saying they wished he “could jump on a plane and come over here.”

For the full story, see our April 6 issue

