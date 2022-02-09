Incumbents file for re-election

Two Wylie incumbents filed their paperwork to appear on the May ballot.

Councilmember David R. Duke, Place 1, and Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, Place 3, have filed for re-election. Forrester submitted his paperwork Jan. 19, the first day of the filing period and Duke submitted his paperwork Jan. 21. Both Forrester and Duke were first elected in 2019.

City elections will be held May 7 and the filing period to be considered on the ballot opened Jan. 19 and runs through Feb. 18.

Along with Council Place 1 and 3, residents will vote on two constitutional amendments.

Proposition 1 authorizes the Texas Legislature to reduce limitations on the total amount of ad valorem taxes imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes for person who is elderly or disabled.

Proposition 2 increases the amount of residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

The mayor and councilmembers are elected at-large, meaning they represent the entire city and all registered voters may vote for all seven places.

Candidates seeking office can pick up packets at the Wylie City Secretary’s office, located at City Hall, 300 Country Club Drive.

The last day to register to vote for the May election will be April 7. Early voting will begin April 25 and ends May 3. Times and locations for early voting have yet to be determined but residents can cast their ballot at any location in the county in which they are registered to vote.

To be eligible to vote in Texas an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county where they submit the application.

Voters must also be 17 years and 10 months old on the date the voter registration application is submitted and 18 years of age on election day.

Individuals convicted of a felony may not be eligible to vote unless their sentence has been fully completed. If an individual has been declared either mentally incapacitated or partly incapacitated by a judge, they may also be ineligible to vote.

Collin County residents can check their status at collincountytx.gov/elections.