Wylie East moves up to 6A

The Wylie East Raiders are moving up to 6A, joining the Wylie Pirates.

UIL announced its 2022-24 realignment Thursday morning, moving to District 9-6A. They’ll make a nine-team district, joining Wylie and the seven Garland ISD schools.

The move comes after Wylie East eclipsed the 6A enrollment numbers of over 2,225.

For the complete UIL realignment, see https://realignment.uiltexas.org/.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com