Three keys to victory: Wylie East football versus Longview

The Raiders head into week five looking to return to winning.

Wylie East started district play with a loss to Sherman. The Raiders travel to Longview for their first road district game against the Eagles tomorrow night.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

Score on the first offense possession

Against Sherman, the Raiders offense struggled in the first half. Wylie East had a total of 43 total yards on four drives that all ended in punts. On the other side, they allowed three consecutive scoring drives to trail 18-0 at halftime.

For Wylie East to have success against Longview, they need to find offensive success early. With a strong group of offensive weapons, including the emergence of Charis Jackson as a dual-threat receiver, the Raiders have the ability to score consistently. Whether they can get any momentum in the first half will alter how the team can play in the second half.

By Jackson King • [email protected]