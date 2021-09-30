Subscribe

Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

by | Sep 30, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles.

Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Howard:

“When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Howard said. “We know who we are, we’re the Wylie Pirates. We’re going to do well with what we do, and it’s just about getting better in execution. We’re getting better each week, and the kids are believing in that.”

Key Play of the Game: Seth Kramer catches a long TD pass

After a mid-game delay due to a lighting issue, the Pirates trailed 7-3, giving up an 86-yard passing touchdown. Wylie answered on their next offensive drive, with Kramer catching a 56-yard pass from Isaac Phe to retake the lead. Kramer’s score was one of four touchdowns scored in a row by the Pirates to go up 31-7.

The Pirates enter their bye week after two consecutive district wins. Wylie travels to Naaman Forest for their next game Thursday, Oct. 14.

A full recap of Wylie versus Rowlett will be available in the Oct. 6 issue of The Wylie News.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

District approves resolution for virtual learning

District approves resolution for virtual learning

Sep 30, 2021 |

Wylie ISD offers a virtual learning program this year that began on Sept. 27.  The Wylie ISD board on Sept. 20 approved a resolution to adopt the remote option for parents who decided to have their children learn at home as the pandemic lingers.  For the complete...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form. Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the...

read more
Church members ready to gather, worship together

Church members ready to gather, worship together

Sep 29, 2021 |

Wylie United Methodist Church sustained significant damage during the winter storm that paralyzed the North Texas region for a few days when many people lost power and water. The storm caused damage to many homes and businesses.  In addition, the damage occurred...

read more
Wylie ISD continues building projects

Wylie ISD continues building projects

Sep 29, 2021 |

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall.  Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district...

read more
BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

BBQ on Ballard moved to spring

Sep 29, 2021 |

The inaugural BBQ on Ballard event scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until spring, said Jeremy Meier, president of the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, in an announcement Wednesday morning. "The tough decision was made due to weather forecast,...

read more
Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Sep 25, 2021 | ,

In their district opener against Sherman, the Raiders (0-1, 2-2) couldn’t overcome an 18-0 first-half deficit, losing 38-17. Key Play of the Game: Phoenix Grant converts on fourth down for a TD Entering the fourth quarter, Sherman held a 25-14 lead, driving within the...

read more
Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Rec center proposal draws residents’ ire

Sep 24, 2021 |

Nakita Christensen does not like the prospect of the Wylie Recreation Center being managed by someone outside city control.  She told the Wylie City Council at its meeting Sept. 14 that she comes from a low-income situation and can’t afford rates that she said YMCA...

read more