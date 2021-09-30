Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles.

Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Howard:

“When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Howard said. “We know who we are, we’re the Wylie Pirates. We’re going to do well with what we do, and it’s just about getting better in execution. We’re getting better each week, and the kids are believing in that.”

Key Play of the Game: Seth Kramer catches a long TD pass

After a mid-game delay due to a lighting issue, the Pirates trailed 7-3, giving up an 86-yard passing touchdown. Wylie answered on their next offensive drive, with Kramer catching a 56-yard pass from Isaac Phe to retake the lead. Kramer’s score was one of four touchdowns scored in a row by the Pirates to go up 31-7.

The Pirates enter their bye week after two consecutive district wins. Wylie travels to Naaman Forest for their next game Thursday, Oct. 14.

A full recap of Wylie versus Rowlett will be available in the Oct. 6 issue of The Wylie News.

By Jackson King