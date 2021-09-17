Wylie shutout in district opener

The Wylie Pirates could do nothing to slow down the Garland offense.

Garland (4-0, 1-0) threw four touchdown passes in beating Wylie (0-4, 0-1) to open the District 9-6A competition. Leading the way for Garland was Cergio Perez, who scored five total touchdowns in the game. He did most of his work without four-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who left the game in the first quarter with an injury.

Wylie’s offense couldn’t match the pace of Garland’s attack. The Pirates could only muster two first downs in the first half, then threw two interceptions in the second half that derailed drives.

Wylie’s best drive came in the final minute when they moved the ball in the red zone but couldn’t score as time expired.

Wylie’s next game is next Thursday when they take on South Garland at Wylie ISD Stadium.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]