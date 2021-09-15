Lady Raiders defeat Denison

Last week was a big shift for the Wylie East volleyball team, the start of district play.

Through the first 18 games of the season, the Lady Raiders faced some of the toughest 5A and 6A opponents in the DFW area. Wylie East (10-8) earned several quality wins, defeating Wylie, Greenville, and district rival Rock Hill twice.

Wylie East opened district play Friday, Sept. 10, hosting Denison. Last season, the Lady Yellow Jackets were one of the worst teams in the district, finishing 0-13 against their rivals, including two sweeps to Wylie East. 2021 hasn’t gone much better for Denison, as they finished the preseason 1-15, with their lone win coming against Dallas Adams.

The Lady Raiders proved to be able to sweep the Lady Yellow Jackets in three sets.

By Jackson King * [email protected]