Raiders lose to Bulldogs on the road



Despite a strong late effort, the Raiders were unable to finish off the comeback, losing to Royse City 28-20 for their first loss of the season.

Key Play: Bulldogs return kickoff for a touchdown

Wylie East started to gain positive momentum in the third quarter, cutting the Royse City lead to 15 points after a touchdown run. On the very next play, the Bulldogs retook control, as Jonah Roberson returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Rebuilding a three possession lead, Royse City had enough of an advantage to walk away with a win despite giving up two fourth quarter scores.

Impact Raider of the Game: Terrell Washington Jr.

In the second half, Washington Jr. continued to be the lifeblood of the Raiders offense. He scored all three of Wylie East’s touchdowns, and finished with 166 total yards, including 112 yards on the ground.

With the loss, Wylie East enters its bye week with a 2-1 record. The Raiders host Sherman in their next game, which also serves as their district opener, Friday, Sept. 24.

By Jackson King * [email protected]