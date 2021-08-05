Thursday, 5 August, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Special session begins Saturday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 hour ago

The Wylie News
Tax-free weekend begins Friday and runs through Sunday in Texas on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas comptroller website. For more information, see comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

6 hours ago

The Wylie News
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

9 hours ago

The Wylie News
For more information go to www.collin.edu/campuses/farmersville ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email