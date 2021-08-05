Special session begins Saturday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that the Texas Legislature’s special session will convene Saturday.

In a proclamation, Abbott outlined 17 items he wants lawmakers to address.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” Abbott said in a news release. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

Democrats fled the state last month at the beginning of the first special session, which is set to end Friday. Democrats walked out during the regular session in May — breaking quorum — after they rejected the Republican-led voter election bill. Republicans say the bill safeguards election integrity, while Democrats say the bill amounts to voter suppression.

Among the other issues on Abbott’s agenda for lawmakers are social media censorship, bail reform, border security, critical race theory and abortion-inducing drugs.

“Republicans are wasting no time in getting the Texas Legislature back to work and will continue special sessions until Democrats return,” said Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said in a statement. “There is no endgame for the Texas House Democrats. They need to say goodbye to D.C., Portugal and the Caribbean, wherever they may be, come back to Texas, and do their jobs.”

